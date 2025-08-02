UConn Huskies HC Jim Mora Reveals Shocking Transfer Portal Details
With the calendar flipping to August, that means one thing: college football is almost back.
Jim Mora and the UConn Huskies are looking to build off one of the best seasons in recent program history, as they finished with a 9-4 record, their most wins in a year since 2007.
However, some of UConn’s players were being sought after by other programs.
Head coach Jim Mora recently revealed that multiple of his players were approached by other schools during the spring transfer portal, and left millions on the table to come back to the Huskies.
“I don’t know that this number is exactly accurate, but it’s pretty close. Just in the spring portal alone, we had players who were approached legally or illegally and offered $3.3 million that they left on the table to come back to Connecticut,” said Mora.
“I think that says a lot about the program, the school, the community, their team, their teammates, and certainly about their character. So, that’s certainly something we’re excited about.”
A new era of college athletics started the moment NIL came into play, allowing for student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness.
Mora didn’t mention the players by name, but for multiple members of the team to turn down other offers to return to the program shows a lot about what the Huskies are building.
UConn will play its first game of the new college football season on August 30 against Central Connecticut.
