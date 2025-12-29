UConn Taps Into Washington State for New Coordinator

The UConn Huskies are moving aggressively to reshape their coaching staff under new head coach Jason Candle, with Pat Cashmore emerging as the choice to oversee special teams.

While the hire is not yet official, multiple reports indicate UConn is set to bring in the Washington State coordinator, a coach widely respected for maximizing one of football’s most detail-driven phases.

Cashmore’s background spans the FBS and FCS levels, with consistent results in field position, return efficiency, and kick coverage.

A Proven Special Teams Resume Across Levels

Cashmore arrives with a track record built on measurable production. He most recently served as special teams coordinator at Washington State, working the 2025 season on Jimmy Rogers’ staff to manage kicking, punting and coverage units.

That role followed two seasons at South Dakota State, where his units ranked among the most efficient in the Football Championship Subdivision.

During the 2024 season, South Dakota State finished second nationally in net punting at 43.04 yards per attempt.

Cashmore’s first year at SDSU was equally productive. In 2023, special teams played a meaningful role in the Jackrabbits’ pursuit of a second straight FCS national title.

The program ranked sixth nationally in punt returns at 17.63 yards per attempt and sixth in punt return defense at 2.9 yards allowed. That season also featured four blocked kicks, a marker of aggressive and disciplined execution.

Career Path, Philosophy and UConn’s Bigger Picture

Cashmore’s coaching journey reflects long-term specialization rather than short-term mobility. Before his time at South Dakota State and Washington State, he spent three seasons at Pittsburg State in Kansas, where his kickoff return units consistently ranked near the top of NCAA Division II.

The Gorillas placed 10th nationally in 2021 and climbed to sixth in 2022 at 25.4 yards per return. In that 2022 campaign, Pittsburg State also led Division II in kickoff return defense, allowing only 12.7 yards per return, while advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

His Division I experience extends earlier into his career. Cashmore worked at Toledo from 2016 to 2017 as a special teams quality control assistant during a run that included the 2017 MAC Championship.

He later joined Oklahoma State from 2018 to 2019 as special teams coordinator and offensive graduate assistant, contributing to bowl victories in the Liberty Bowl and Texas Bowl.

For UConn, the potential addition comes at a pivotal time. With former coach Jim Mora departing for Colorado State, continuity and attention to detail are critical.

Special teams often decide close games, and Cashmore’s history suggests a methodical approach that aligns with Candle’s early emphasis on building a complete and disciplined staff.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!