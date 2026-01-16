UConn's Top 5 Transfer Additions Heading Into 2026

Jason Candle's aggressive transfer portal approach has completely reshaped the UConn football roster heading into 2026. The Huskies lost many important players following Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State but responded by adding over 40 transfers, the most prolific recruiting cycle in program history. Candle's Toledo connections are paying immediate dividends as the portal window closes Friday.

The strategy focuses on experience over youth, targeting veterans who can contribute immediately while maintaining multiple years of eligibility. Power Five transfers from Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee, and USC headline the class, bringing SEC and Big Ten experience to an independent program desperate for credibility.

No. 1: QB Jake Merklinger (Tennessee)

Merklinger is the crown jewel of UConn's transfer class. The four-star recruit completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in limited Tennessee action. With three years of eligibility remaining, he brings SEC experience and franchise quarterback potential.

His dual-threat ability and prior relationship with offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile make him the favorite to start immediately, giving UConn a legitimate quarterback capable of transforming the offense.

No. 2: LB John Lista (Penn)

Lista is the most proven performer in the entire class. The team captain earned unanimous first-team All-Ivy honors in 2025 after posting 62 total tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss in eight games. The 6'2", 220-pound graduate transfer brings veteran leadership and accountability to a linebacker room that desperately needs it following Oumar Diomande's departure. His consistent production proves he's an immediate difference-maker who can anchor the defense.

No. 3: DL Melvin Hills III (Texas)

Hills represents the ultimate developmental gamble with massive upside. The 6'3", 302-pound defensive tackle played sparingly at Texas but holds three years of remaining eligibility, crucial for long-term roster building.

A three-star recruit with offers from Ole Miss and LSU, Hills brings Power Five size and recruiting pedigree. UConn is betting that reduced pressure and increased opportunity will unlock the potential that attracted SEC programs.

No. 4: S Steve Miller (USC)

Miller is one of the youngest high-ceiling acquisitions in the portal class. The 6'2", 185-pound safety played just nine snaps at USC as a true freshman. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, Miller retains all four years of eligibility. His three-star recruiting profile included offers from South Carolina and Mississippi State. Expect immediate playing time in a secondary that desperately needs athleticism and size.

No. 5: DL Jamel Howard Jr. (Wisconsin)

Howard closes the top five with two years of eligibility and untapped Big Ten potential. The 6'2", 311-pound defensive tackle struggled to crack Wisconsin's rotation but held offers from Ole Miss and LSU during recruitment.

UConn's thinner defensive line provides Howard the opportunity Wisconsin couldn't, a clear path to starting. This is a redemption story waiting to be written for a prospect who once commanded SEC attention.

