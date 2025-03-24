Huskies Report

Why This UConn Huskies Star Could Become a Steal In 2025 NFL Draft

Why fans should keep an eye on this former UConn Huskies star offensive lineman ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt (OL24) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt (OL24) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Draft a month away, UConn Huskies' star offensive tackle Chase Lundt could become the next player from Stross to hear his name called in April.

As a four-year starter, Lundt became a staple of the Huskies offensive line since 2020. In his final season at UConn, the big-time tackle posted a 86.7 PFF Grade while allowing zero sacks and a eight quarterback hurries in 897 snaps. This was a dramatic improvement from his junior season, as Lundt's stats and film showed the strides he made in pass blocking.

Lundt's calling card, however, is his ability to be impact blocker in the run game. His quickness could allow for him to excel in zone-blocking schemes at the next level, making him intriguring fit for any west-coast style offense.

Despite possessing solid speed for a lineman, there are concerns about his weight and how it will affect him in the NFL. At 6-foot-8, 305 lbs, Lundt has the height to play up front, but will need to increase his weight. Along with his frame, his arm length of just over 32 and a half inches limits him from getting extension on defenders.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein took note of this in his evaluation of Lundt, but still claimed that he could develop into a solid swing tackle or guard at the next level.

"Lundt might not be a physical match to handle rushers with the speed, power and counters he will see as an NFL tackle in pass protection," said Zierlein in his scouting report. "He projects as an average swing tackle but a move to guard could create an easier pathway to become a solid NFL starter."

Whether Lundt plays at guard or tackle, his size and agility easily makes him a potential sleeper pick in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

