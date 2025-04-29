Former UConn Huskies Star Wins NBA Rookie Of The Year Award
There are plenty of former UConn Huskies scattered throughout the NBA.
One of those players who is making a name for himself at the next level is current San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.
Castle was named a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, and the league announced on Tuesday night that the 20-year-old came in first place.
The star guard was drafted fourth overall by the Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft and always had the talent to be a top player in the league.
It didn't take long for him to show that as Castle put together stellar stats in his debut season.
He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 81 games while shooting 42.8 percent from the floor.
If there is one area where Castle can still improve, it's his outside shot. The guard only shot 28.5 percent on 4.1 attempts from behind the arc last season.
Yes, the three-point shot has not quite developed yet, but Castle still managed to show he is a star player without it being a consistent part of his game.
Castle will only get better when the three-point shot comes around.
UConn fans are well aware of the offensive force Castle can be when he's a focal point of an offense.
In his one season with the Huskies, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, leading his team to a National Championship.
Rookie of the Year is just the beginning of Castle and his NBA future.
It'll be fun to follow the former UConn star's career at the next level and see what he and his teammates, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, can accomplish by playing alongside one another.
