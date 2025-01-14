Former UConn Star, No. 11 Pick Catches Fire In G League Game: 'Ripping The Net'
Former UConn Huskies standout guard James Bouknight went off on Monday for the G League’s Rip City Remix, reminding everyone of his high ceiling as a scorer.
The 24-year-old Bouknight finished with 24 points (4-for-7 from three) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes for Rip City.
A lot of Bouknight’s baskets were heavily contested jumpers, too, as noted by X account @HuskyPros.
“(Bouknight was) just ripping the net despite hands in his face from multiple defenders,” the account posted on Monday night.
Bouknight’s talent has always been there. It’s why he was selected No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft by the Charlotte Hornets after just 43 games over two seasons at UConn under Dan Hurley.
Bouknight was a gifted scorer in Storrs, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his sophomore season. He dropped 40 points against Creighton, one of the most impressive offensive displays from a Huskies player during the Hurley era.
A First Team All-Big East selection in 2021, Bouknight left UConn after his sophomore year and declared for the draft.
Bouknight spent three seasons in the Hornets’ organization and appeared in 79 NBA games during that stretch before being waived on February 8, 2024. He averaged 4.8 points per game for Charlotte.
Bouknight is now in the Portland Trail Blazers’ system, having joined their G League affiliate Rip City Remix on October 28, 2024.
He’s been a prolific scorer in the G League for both the Remix and Greensboro Swarm (Hornets affiliate). In 35 G League games in his career, Bouknight is averaging 18.5 points per game on 42.2 percent from three.
This is a player who could bolster an NBA roster in need of a scoring punch. If Bouknight proves he can stay healthy and defend at a reasonable level, there’s no reason why he won’t find himself in the Association again in due time.
