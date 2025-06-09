UConn's Dan Hurley Makes Bold Promise to Potential Breakout Star
Dan Hurley has certainly coached some outstanding players throughout his tenure as UConn Huskies head coach. Heck, he won back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024.
However, there is one player that Hurley continues to tout in spite of a couple of lackluster seasons to begin his career in Storrs: forward Jayden Ross.
Ross was a four-star prospect when he arrived at UConn two years ago, and Hurley made it clear from the outset that the 6-foot-7 talent had a great chance of cracking the rotation right off the bat. That obviously did not happen, as Ross played a grand total of 102 minutes during his freshman year.
Okay, just one season, right? Perhaps Ross would carve out a much large role in Year 2. But once again, the Glen Head, N.Y. native was mostly non-existent, averaging 2.4 points over 11.4 minutes per game.
Ross considered transferring following his sophomore campaign, but he ultimately decided to return to the Huskies thanks to a promise that Hurley — who evidently still has a great belief in Ross — made to the youngster.
“He said, if I were to return, which obviously I did, I would have another opportunity to gain a large role,” Ross said, via Mike Anthony of CT Insider.
The clock is obviously ticking for Ross, who is now preparing to enter his third season. If he can't make it worth next year, then perhaps it really would be best for both sides to move on. But there is no doubting Ross' tantalizing ability, and maybe the 2025-26 campaign could finally represent the year he becomes a breakout star for one of the nation's most prestigious programs.
