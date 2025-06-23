UConn Huskies Liam McNeeley Lands High Rating Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just around the corner, which means UConn Huskie fans will finally discover the fate of star forward Liam McNeeley as he takes his next step in his basketball career. With just a few days before the big night, the freshman talent received some high praise prior to draft night.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently released his rankings for the 2025 NBA Draft, which included McNeeley as the No. 19 player in the upcoming draft.
How well McNeeley shoots in the NBA will be an interesting test of the predictive power of free throw percentage," Pelton wrote. "McNeeley shot 87% at the free throw line but just 32% from 3 on a sample of 145 attempts. McNeeley was also somewhat more accurate in EYBL play, shooting 36% in two years of action. He was able to maintain efficiency at UConn by getting to the line regularly but will need to shoot better from 3 as a pro."
After just one season with the Huskies, the star forward led the team in points per game with 14.5, as well as averaging six rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Despite shooting roughly 32 percent from beyond the arc, McNeeley still displayed his potential to score from all three levels of the court in the NBA. He averaged nearly two three-point makes per game throughout the 2024-24 season, while also remaining consistent at the free throw line.
McNeeley has been projected to be a top-20 pick in this year's draft due to his high ceiling as a shooter at the professional level. His lack of experience will be a factor in his first year in the NBA, which makes where he lands an important part of his professional journey.
