UNC Basketball Pro Earns Team-High Minutes for Undefeated Spurs
San Antonio Spurs rookie Harrison Ingram, the No. 48 overall pick at the NBA Draft following his sensational junior year with the UNC basketball program, is set to be a 2024-25 teammate with fellow NBA Tar Heel forward Harrison Barnes, a 32-year-old veteran starter traded from the Sacramento Kings earlier this month.
And there's a chance both will be part of San Antonio's regular rotation.
In ongoing NBA 2K25 Summer League group play, the Spurs currently sit alongside the Los Angeles Clippers as the only 3-0 squads, thanks in part to the 21-year-old Ingram's consistent production across his 29.8 minutes per contest in Las Vegas.
On Tuesday night, Ingram tallied 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal, drawing a game-high 30 minutes as a starter in the Spurs' 90-85 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Dallas native shot 4-for-10 from the field, 3-for-5 from downtown, and 1-for-4 at the charity stripe.
That box score bumped his scoring average in Vegas to 8.7 points. He's added 5.3 boards and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.5 percent beyond the arc.
Harrison Ingram and the San Antonio Spurs now have two days off before squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (NBA TV). The Sixers' roster features 2016-17 UNC basketball one-and-done center Tony Bradley and 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done guard Jared McCain.