More Encouraging News in UNC Basketball Pursuit of Nearby Star
Reidsville High School (N.C.) enjoys a 6-foot-7, 245-pound athlete who shatters backboards on the hardwood and hauls in touchdowns galore on the gridiron. That sensation, Kendre' Harrison, has been adamant about his desire to play both sports in college. And he reported an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis a month ago, complementing the one he's long held from UNC football head coach Mack Brown.
As of Monday night, Kendre' Harrison, whose powerful frame, dual-sport stardom, and interest in the Tar Heels instantly bring to mind UNC legend Julius Peppers, has the school in Chapel Hill among his top six.
It's worth noting that UNC is now the only in-state option he's considering.
Harrison's other finalists include two more from the ACC, though, in Florida State and Miami, along with Oregon, Tennessee, and Penn State.
Although he's traveled to Chapel Hill over a dozen times, including his attendance at a few basketball games in the Dean E. Smith Center this past season, all of those visits with the Tar Heels have pretty much centered on his football recruitment. But that should soon change in light of Harrison's recent offer from Davis & Co., as he's one of only three recruits on the 2026 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist at this early juncture in the cycle.
He ranks No. 6 overall and No. 1 among tight ends on the 247Sports 2026 Composite for football, not too much higher than Harrison's No. 33 composite ranking, No. 5 among power forwards, as a basketball prospect in the class.