UNC Basketball: Update on Julius Halaifonua Recruitment
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has the option to add another scholarship piece to his fourth Tar Heel team. At least for the moment, though, it appears the staff in Chapel Hill will probably just roll with the 2024-25 roster as it stands.
In recent weeks, Davis and his crew have looked like a top contender for a late-reclass 2024 center from New Zealand in the 7-foot, 290-pound Julius Halaifonua. The four-star prospect, who attended NBA Global Academy in Auckland as a prep, mentioned a few times in July that the Tar Heels were in contact with his camp after watching him at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta.
Perhaps UNC basketball isn't completely out of the race just yet. That said, recent chatter and Halaifonua's current location suggest Georgetown is the outright frontrunner for the skilled big man's services next season.
On Monday, Halaifonua arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit with Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported.
Meanwhile, there are no other reported visits on tap for the gigantic New Zealander. And the clock is ticking, of course, for Julius Halaifonua to decide on a destination and enroll there in time for the fall semester.
Furthermore, On3 national recruiting insiders Jamie Shaw and Joe Tipton have forecasted Halaifonua to Georgetown.