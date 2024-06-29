Five UNC Basketball Recruits Set for USA Opener at World Cup
The USA Basketball Junior National Teams account advertised the heralded U17 squad's Saturday opener at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, with the following stated plan of attack: "One game at a time." If the Americans' success at the event over the years is any indication of what's in store for this year's bunch, which includes five UNC basketball recruiting targets, it will be "one win at a time."
Team USA boasts a 44-0 overall record in tournament play and all six gold medals since the FIBA U17 World Cup's inception in 2010.
At 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday, the country's 12-deep 2024 edition faces France to tip off its three-game Group B slate (vs. Guinea on Sunday and China on Tuesday) to determine its seed in tournament action, beginning with the Round of 16 on Wednesday and culminating in the title bout four days later.
As for Team USA's handful of preps who are all at or near the top of the UNC basketball wishlist, each potential Tar Heel has five stars by his name (247Sports Composite rankings in parentheses):
- Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa (No. 1 overall in the 2025 class)
- Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer (No. 2 in 2025)
- Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat (No. 5 in 2025)
- Columbus guard Cayden Boozer (No. 19 in 2025)
- Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes (No. 1 in 2026)
FIBA - The Basketball Channel will broadcast all of the contests on YouTube.