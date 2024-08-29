Former UNC Basketball Guard Earns Promotion in Chapel Hill
According to the Marcus Paige profile page in the staff directory, the former four-year UNC basketball starter and only three-time captain in program history is now an assistant coach under Hubert Davis. That's an upgrade from his title as just the director of team and player development last season, his first behind the Tar Heel bench after officially joining the staff in early June 2023.
The 30-year-old, a former late-second-round NBA Draft selection who played five games with the 2017-18 Charlotte Hornets before spending several years competing for various teams overseas, isn't a replacement addition to the group of UNC basketball assistants. No, it seems Davis is taking advantage of the NCAA's 2023 decision that allows programs to employ two additional assistants.
And there's no doubt that Paige, who proved his leadership via his time as a floor general and captain under now-retired UNC basketball legend Roy Williams, is more than qualified for the job.
Davis' other assistants, all former Tar Heel players, are Brad Frederick, Jeff Lebo, Sean May, and Pat Sullivan.
Marcus Paige's updated bio notes that he's on tap to serve as head coach of the UNC junior varsity squad. May occupied that seat last season.