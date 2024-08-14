UNC Basketball: Coveted 7-Footer Reveals Announcement Date
It appears Malachi Moreno won't be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with the UNC basketball program this fall after all. The same goes for the handful of trips to other suitors that he had on his calendar.
On Wednesday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the Great Crossing High School (Ky.) rising senior has set a decision date. The 7-foot-1, 230-pound center, a four-star sitting at No. 26 overall and No. 2 among full-fledged centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will announce his commitment at 11 a.m. ET Friday.
At the time of this article's publishing, it's somewhat surprising that there is still only one entered prediction in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Malachi Moreno. It comes from premier insider Travis Branham and points to home-state favorite Kentucky coming out on top.
That forecast makes sense given the timing of the suddenly announced finish line in his recruitment. After all, the Wildcats hosted Moreno in Lexington earlier this month.
In late June, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew, who extended an offer to Moreno roughly a month earlier, landed in his top eight. Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Ohio State, and Indiana are his other finalists.
The only other center on UNC basketball's 2025 offer sheet is The Bullis School (Md.) four-star Eric Reibe, a 7-foot, 235-pounder boasting a No. 38 composite ranking in the cycle.