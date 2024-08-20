Prime UNC Basketball Target Transfers to Powerhouse
Earlier this month, five-star Niko Bundalo, up to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed a top eight in his recruitment. Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff landed on that list, along with UConn, Kentucky, Texas, Pitt, Ohio State, Xavier, and Michigan State.
But on Tuesday, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward told 247Sports' Eric Bossi that he has added another blueblood to his contenders in Kansas.
At the same time, Bundalo has announced more news. The admitted longtime Tar Heel fan is transferring from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio to juggernaut Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., where he'll team up with a former UNC basketball target in five-star guard Darryn Peterson.
"I think being challenged every single day as a basketball player is something that I want to be a standard for me," Bundalo explained to Bossi. "I want to experience the oven as soon as I can. I want to get in there and play against the best players in the country and show that I can compete with these guys."
ESPN's Paul Biancardi provided the following summary of Bundalo's advanced game:
"Bundalo is a skilled and mobile forward who can score by finishing, shooting, and playing in the post. A lefty who can pass in tight spaces and out of the low post with vision. He has demonstrated the ability to rebound and push in transition. A multi-talented prospect."
Niko Bundalo has locked in four official visits for his senior year: to UConn beginning on Aug. 30, to Michigan State the first weekend of September, to Ohio State beginning on Sept. 21, and to UNC the first weekend of October. However, he informed Bossi that he's in the process of finalizing plans to check out Kentucky and Kansas.
He could choose a winner before his senior season begins in November.