What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding NBA projections, football commitments, and Michael Jordan's fishing pay-off.

All caught up?!

NBA Re-Start Schedule Announced

When will NBA Tar Heels first return to action upon the NBA re-start? We've got you covered.

isaacschade

Jawad Williams Signs for Year Three with Japan

Former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Jawad Williams announced his continuance in professional basketball; heading into year 16 in Japan.INLINEJavaScript Tag

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton Showcase Workout with Golden State Andrew Wiggins

Incoming freshman shooting guard Kerwin Walton recently posted to his instagram account working out with Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins.

Quierra Luck

2021 Five-Star Center Chet Holmgren Lists UNC in Top Seven

Five-star prospect Chet Holmgren has announced his top seven schools; North Carolina made the list.

Quierra Luck

Theo Pinson Waived by Brooklyn Nets; Signed By the New York Knicks

Former Tar Heel guard Theo Pinson has been signed to the New York Knicks as announced by their social media.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Four Decades

Over the course of the past four decades of college basketball, UNC has achieved something no other school can claim.

isaacschade

George Wilson Has Picked His Day

Wilson is a dynamic athlete from Virginia Beach. Despite limited time with the sport, he has leaped into being one of the best athletes in the country.

Jonah Lossiah

Vince Carter's Top 10 Dunks

In celebration of Vince Carter's career, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit his top 10 dunks of all time.

Quierra Luck

Vince Carter Announces Retirement, 'I'm Officially Done; I'm Happy'

Former Tar Heel Vince Carter is the only player in the NBA to play 22 years in four different decades; today he announces his retirement.

Quierra Luck

John Swofford to Retire as ACC Commissioner After 2020-21 Season

After 24 years of service, ACC commissioner John Swofford has announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last.

Quierra Luck