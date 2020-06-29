What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding NBA projections, football commitments, and Michael Jordan's fishing pay-off.
- Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"
- In an exclusive interview, Rashad McCants sits down with Quierra Luck and reveals the next step in mending his relationship with North Carolina.
- Vince Carter's Top 10 Dunks
- In celebration of Vince Carter's career, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit his top 10 dunks of all time.
- UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark
- Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.
- UNC Basketball: Four Decades
- Over the course of the past four decades of college basketball, UNC has achieved something no other school can claim.
- Michael Colonna Commits to Carolina Baseball
- Class of 2022 RHP Michael Colonna announced this week his commitment to play baseball for UNC.
- Dameon Wilson to Commit Sunday
- Wilson is yet another four-star defender out of North Carolina. The linebacker has been busy in his recruitment despite being unable to visit many of his top schools.
- Tar Heel Chaplin Seeking Donations For Medical Expenses
- A fellow Tar Heel needs your help. Tar Heel Chaplin, Mitch Mason, is seeking help with medical bills and other expenses during a difficult time.
- Theo Pinson Waived by Brooklyn Nets; Signed By the New York Knicks
- Former Tar Heel guard Theo Pinson has been signed to the New York Knicks as announced by their social media.
- New NBA Draft Dates Announced
- We finally have confirmed dates for the NBA Draft and its surrounding activities.
- Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author
- In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.
All caught up?!
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.
Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:
Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck