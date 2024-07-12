Prediction Pegs Big UNC Basketball Target to Commit Elsewhere
The 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty for Great Crossing High School (Ky.) center and 2025 UNC basketball offer holder Malachi Moreno.
But at least one other crystal ball in existence now sees Kentucky as the blueblood with all of the momentum at the moment. The source of said crystal ball is HS Top Recruits, one of the most active accounts these days in terms of talking to top preps, tracking their recruitments, and making seemingly informed predictions — to the tune of an advertised 22-for-24 clip in all-time picks.
Moreno, who ranks No. 26 overall and No. 2 among centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis on May 22.
One month later, days after making the short drive home from an unofficial visit to home-state favorite Kentucky, the 7-foot, 230-pound four-star named eight finalists in his recruitment: UNC, Kentucky, Ohio State, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Indiana.
And by all accounts, the Tar Heels are still in pursuit of the 17-year-old Malachi Moreno, one of 16 undecided prospects on Davis' 2025 wishlist. That said, he's yet to confirm any plans to visit Chapel Hill.
Meanwhile, he's noted that he may wrap up his recruitment before his 18th birthday in late October and in time for the early signing period a few weeks later.