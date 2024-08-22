UNC Basketball Schedule Intel: Several Game Times Now Set
Earlier this week, the Maui Invitational finalized tipoff times for its first and second rounds of action. The UNC basketball squad's tournament slate in Hawaii begins with a showdown against Dayton in the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET. Their next bout there will be against either Auburn or Iowa State at 8:30 or 11 p.m. ET the following night.
On Thursday, ESPN revealed that the Tar Heels' meeting with Florida at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte's Spectrum Center is set for Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.
Also on Thursday, the official UNC basketball social media accounts announced that tickets are now on sale for the Heels' CBS Sports Classic battle against UCLA in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. ET:
Here's the complete 12-game UNC non-conference schedule (extra game against Hawaii is permitted as tune-up for Maui Invitational), including all of the reported game times thus far, plus the ACC regular season matchups (dates remain unknown) awaiting Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25 vs. Dayton, 11:30 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii
- Nov. 26 vs. Auburn or Iowa State, 8:30 or 11 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center
- Nov. 27, Maui Invitational Game 3, Lahaina Civic Center
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Home-and-away ACC matchups: Duke, NC State, Pitt
- Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
- Road-only ACC matchups: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest