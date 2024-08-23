UNC Basketball Treasure Returns to Smith Center for Workout
It appears as though former five-year UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot was all smiles on Thursday while hooping again on Roy Williams Court in the Dean E. Smith Center alongside graduate guard RJ Davis, other past teammates, and the program's formidable cast of newcomers.
This week, Bacot is fresh off breaking ground on his first hotel, a Home2 Suites in Raleigh. Evidently, despite going undrafted this summer, the 24-year-old Richmond native is by no means struggling to make his mark as a professional by capitalizing on the opportunities that his UNC degree and fame afforded him:
Even so, he'll likely carve out a basketball career somewhere next season, perhaps in the G League after playing for the Utah Jazz in last month's Summer League action.
Evident in the following pictures that the Tar Heels' social media team posted on Thursday, there's no doubt that Bacot, the all-time UNC basketball leader in rebounds and double-doubles while sitting No. 2 on the program's all-time scoring list, appreciates being "back on the home court":
Across five seasons as a full-time starter in Chapel Hill, the four-time All-ACC selection totaled 2,347 points, 1,715 rebounds, and 216 blocks while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. His rebounding total marks the most by any ACC player in history.