UNC Basketball: Sharpshooting Prep Makes Some Changes to Visit Slate
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior guard and prime UNC basketball target Braylon Mullins plans to announce his college choice sometime between his last visit in late October and the end of November. And the 6-foot-5, 180-pound athletic sharpshooter, a four-star talent ranking No. 23 overall in the 2025 cycle, has a busy fall schedule ahead of him in checking out his suitors.
ALSO READ: Duke-Friendly NBA Franchise Waives Former UNC One-And-Done
However, Mullins recently told the Indianapolis Star's Kyle Neddenriep that he won't visit all 10 of the finalists he named in late July. They are UNC, UConn, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama.
Mullins, who took an official visit to UConn earlier this month, has canceled his trip to Alabama, initially on tap for the last weekend of September. He won't visit Purdue or Kansas this fall either.
His official visits to Michigan (Sept. 7), UNC (Sept. 14), Indiana (Sept. 20), Duke (Oct. 5), Tennessee (Oct. 19), and Kentucky (Oct. 25) are still a go, though.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff entered the Braylon Mullins sweepstakes on May 20, around the same time Kansas extended its offer and a week or more before the other bluebloods followed suit.
The Tar Heels have yet to land a 2025 recruiting prize.