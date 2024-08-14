UNC Basketball: Breakout Prep Locks in Trip to Chapel Hill

All Tar Heels

The UNC basketball recruiters will host one of the state's premier 2025 recruits the last weekend of September.

Less than two weeks ago, despite UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff being relatively late to the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes, the Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard included the Tar Heels in his top 10, along with Miami, Pitt, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Kansas, Mississippi State, Ohio State, and Michigan.

At the time, Denis had locked in official visits to Pitt (Aug. 30), Ohio State (Sept. 7), Miami (Sept. 13), Michigan (Sept. 21), and Tennessee (Oct. 11) but hadn't revealed any plans to be in Chapel Hill this fall.

As of Wednesday, though, that's no longer the case. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound four-star is now slated to check out the Tar Heels beginning on Sept. 28, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported.

And Branham suggested that the UNC basketball program has as good of a chance as any to snag the athletic sharpshooter:

"With the Tar Heels now locking in their official, it would appear that they are serious and keen on bringing Denis into the fold for the 2025 class, and Hubert Davis is expected to be a major player in this recruitment."


Isaiah Denis, the most recent Tar Heel offer recipient on the 2025 trail, ranks No. 72 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

