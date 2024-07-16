UNC Basketball Alum Armando Bacot Finally Sees Court in Las Vegas
Monday night's 82-70 loss to the Sacramento Kings wasn't the first time that Armando Bacot scored in a Utah Jazz jersey, as he came off the bench a couple of times during last week's tune-up action in Salt Lake City. But the game did mark the UNC basketball treasure's first official stats at the ongoing NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old Bacot, who went undrafted in late June but snagged a Summer League "tryout" deal with the Jazz in the hope of earning something more permanent in the NBA for his rookie campaign as a pro, didn't hear his name called in Utah's first outing in Vegas: a 90-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
Against the Kings, though, the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer played 17 minutes as the backup to 2022-24 Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski. Bacot finished with six points, six rebounds, three steals, and one block while shooting 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-4 at the foul line.
Perhaps his hustle on both ends of the floor will lead to more minutes next time out.
Up next for Armando Bacot and the Jazz (1-1) is a matchup against the Toronto Raptors (2-0) at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).