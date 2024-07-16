All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Alum Armando Bacot Finally Sees Court in Las Vegas

UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot tallied his first minutes and points in NBA 2K25 Summer League play.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball center Armando Bacot
UNC basketball center Armando Bacot / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Monday night's 82-70 loss to the Sacramento Kings wasn't the first time that Armando Bacot scored in a Utah Jazz jersey, as he came off the bench a couple of times during last week's tune-up action in Salt Lake City. But the game did mark the UNC basketball treasure's first official stats at the ongoing NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old Bacot, who went undrafted in late June but snagged a Summer League "tryout" deal with the Jazz in the hope of earning something more permanent in the NBA for his rookie campaign as a pro, didn't hear his name called in Utah's first outing in Vegas: a 90-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Against the Kings, though, the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer played 17 minutes as the backup to 2022-24 Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski. Bacot finished with six points, six rebounds, three steals, and one block while shooting 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-4 at the foul line.

Perhaps his hustle on both ends of the floor will lead to more minutes next time out.

Up next for Armando Bacot and the Jazz (1-1) is a matchup against the Toronto Raptors (2-0) at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

