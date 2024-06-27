Where UNC Basketball Talent Might Land in Second Round of Draft
Former UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram did not hear his name in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. That wasn't much of a surprise, though, as only a few mock drafts over the past two months labeled the 21-year-old early entrant as a potential first-rounder.
But Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team selection as a junior and full-time starter for the Tar Heels following his transfer from Stanford, is likely to come off the board at some point in the second round on Thursday afternoon.
Entering Day 2, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Dallas native sits at No. 15 among the best available prospects, per ESPN's rankings.
While ESPN's big board isn't a predictor of what teams will do with their picks, it's worth noting that the No. 15 selection in the second round belongs to the Sacramento Kings. Of course, they already boast one NBA Tar Heel named Harrison, although that veteran forward, the 32-year-old Barnes, appears to be a popular name in trade chatter.
Harrison Ingram looks to become the first Tar Heel to get drafted since Day'Ron Sharpe in 2021 (not counting Walker Kessler in 2022, as he transferred from UNC and spent a year at Auburn before turning pro).
Neither UNC basketball products Cormac Ryan nor Armando Bacot is among the 70 best available in ESPN's judgment. However, each attended a few team-specific workouts in recent weeks.
The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, consisting of only 28 selections due to a couple of forfeited picks, takes place at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in Manhattan. It begins at 4 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN) with the Toronto Raptors on the clock first at No. 31 overall.