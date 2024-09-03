UNC Basketball Target: 'A Lot Can Happen' Ahead of Upcoming Decision
Overtime Elite (Ga.) senior Jasper Johnson has locked in the date of the finish line in his recruitment. And while Kentucky still looks like the overwhelming favorite to come out on top, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound southpaw guard left some room for hope among all of his top five, which includes UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff.
"Final decision will be coming September 5th," Johnson, No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, says in the following video that the Overtime Elite social media team posted late Monday night. "I'd like to say I've made my decision. But I mean, a lot can happen between today and September 5th.
"So, I mean, you never know."
Johnson hails from just outside Lexington, Ky.
In other words, it should come as no surprise in the end that the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, and Rivals FutureCast all point to Mark Pope's Wildcats prevailing on Thursday. However, Johnson also grew up with an appreciation for the UNC basketball powerhouse; plus, it was only a month or so ago when Alabama looked like the team to beat.
His other two finalists are Louisville and Arkansas.
He'll reveal the winner at 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday.