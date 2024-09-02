Priority UNC Basketball Target Now Has Decision Date in Mind
On Monday, fresh off a weekend stay at Vanderbilt, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard and prime 2025 UNC basketball recruiting target Derek Dixon told ZAGSBLOG that he intends to choose a winner in his recruitment by the end of September. Although the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior didn't confirm a date, he's eyeing one in particular.
"Sept. 27 is the date I was thinking," Dixon noted.
Thus far, in addition to his recent trip to Vanderbilt, Dixon has taken official visits to Pitt and Virginia, but those both took place during his junior year. He's scheduled to be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels beginning on Friday. And he'll cap off his slate by checking out Arizona the following weekend.
Dixon, up 18 spots since January to his current No. 58 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been down to six finalists since late July. Those remaining contenders for the confident sharpshooter are UNC, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia.
The UNC basketball coaches haven't landed a 2025 recruiting prize yet. Perhaps Derek Dixon will become their first in a few weeks.
He received an offer from Hubert Davis back in May.