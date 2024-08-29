UNC Basketball Reveals 14-Man Roster for Next Season
The UNC basketball program has now listed the 2024-25 Tar Heels' heights, weights, and jersey numbers.
In this story:
There's still an open slot on the UNC basketball squad should Hubert Davis and his staff decide to fill it with either a walk-on or scholarship addition. That seems unlikely now, though, in light of the program finally posting the 14-man roster this week after issuing a press release to announce forward Zayden High is no longer on tap for the 2024-25 Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: One Sophomore Not Enrolled at UNC This Semester
Speaking of that roster, marking the fourth under Hubert Davis' command, the following are all of the players on it, including their confirmed jersey numbers and initial listed measurements:
- 0 - Ty Claude, 6-foot-7, 230-pound graduate forward
- 2 - James Brown, 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman forward
- 3 - Elliot Cadeau, 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore guard
- 4 - RJ Davis, 6-foot, 180-pound graduate guard
- 5 - Cade Tyson, 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior guard/forward
- 6 - Elijah Davis, 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior guard
- 7 - Seth Trimble, 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior guard
- 9 - Drake Powell, 6-foot-6, 195-pound freshman guard/forward
- 11 - Ian Jackson, 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman guard
- 13 - Jalen Washington, 6-foot-10, 235-pound junior forward
- 14 - Russell Hawkins, 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore guard
- 15 - John Holbrook, 6-foot-8, 230-pound freshman forward
- 22 - Ven-Allen Lubin, 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior forward
- 24 - Jae'Lyn Withers, 6-foot-9, 220-pound graduate forward
The 2024-25 UNC basketball season begins on Nov. 4 when the Tar Heels welcome Elon to the Dean E. Smith Center.
More UNC Basketball News
Published