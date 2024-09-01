UNC Basketball: Top-Ranked 2027 Prep Resides in North Carolina
Northern Nash High School (N.C.) sophomore sensation CJ Rosser is the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, per Rivals, and No. 2 in the eyes of ESPN. And it's likely only a matter of time before the 6-foot-8, 190-pound long-limbed forward lands somewhere near the center of the UNC basketball recruiting radar.
As Rivals national recruiting insider Rob Cassidy recently noted, chances are the Tar Heels and archrival Blue Devils end up vying for Rosser's silky services:
"Neither [UNC nor Duke] has offered the five-star forward at this early juncture, but logic dictates that both will eventually kick the tires on the recruitment of the 6-foot-8 forward with a reliable jumper. Obviously, both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be pursuing a number of the players featured on Rivals' initial top 60, but the Rosser sweepstakes have the potential to engage both in what could be a fun in-state battle."
For now, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have yet to extend any 2027 offers.
The Tar Heels didn't enter any 2026 races until this past May. So, perhaps it'll be another six months or more before they potentially extend an offer to Rosser, whose school is roughly a 70-minute drive from Chapel Hill, or any other top-tier talents among the nation's current crop of sophomores.