Caleb Wilson’s Versatility Turning Heads at UNC Practices
Caleb Wilson is a fascinating individual. From building cars out of Legos to reading Stoic philosophers, he’s not your typical college freshman. And at 6-foot-9, he plays basketball for one of the nation’s premier college programs.
North Carolina is glad to have a player like Wilson, who can do anything asked of him. His high school stat line reflects his versatility: as a senior at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Georgia, he averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading the school to its first state championship.
Even though his teammates know how talented he is, they still find themselves surprised at times by the things he can do on the court.
- "I was very surprised with him when he got on campus because one part of it is he's really talented to have a scorer, but he's also really good at reading the game," UNC center Henri Veesaar said."
- "That really surprised me. And I remember from the summer just having him get the rebound, bring the ball up, and like from between the half court and three -point line, throw like over the top pass to the fireman. I was like, is that a guard or a big guy?"
Wilson Understands His Versatility
Wilson sees himself as a true positionless player, capable of passing like a guard, rebounding like a big man, and moving like a wing. He adapts to any role and rejects labels, saying today’s basketball is all about versatility.
- "I feel like basketball is kind of position-less at this point, and especially the way I’m used in our system. I don’t want to say I’m a ‘four’ or ‘three,’ because I feel like I do so much. I feel like in whatever the case needs to be, I’m going to be able to do what it takes," Wilson said. "If I needed to just rebound the basketball, that’s what I’ll do."
- "But I think I pass the ball just like a guard. I think I rebound like a ‘four’ or ‘five,’ and I think I’m athletic as a ‘three,’ ‘two’ or ‘one,’ so I don’t understand putting people in positions, Wilson continued.
- "I just feel like you just play what’s needed to go, what’s needed to happen in basketball. To me, it is a sport that’s not predictable. It’s not like football, where if you’re a running back, this is all you’re doing. I can get a rebound, and I push like a guard would, so it’s hard to box myself in."
Wilson credits playing multiple sports growing up as the foundation for his passing skills and decision-making on the basketball court.
"I played a lot of sports that required throwing growing up. I played baseball. I was a shortstop, I played pitcher, I played first (base), and then football, I played quarterback. So getting the ball and distributing has always been a part of what I’ve done in my entire life."
"I always feel like I’ve been a capable and good passer, but I feel like the more I’ve learned, the more I’ve been able to understand basketball. Not just who’s guarding me, but who’s around me. It’s been easier for me to make decisions."
