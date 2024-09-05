Surging Dual-Sport Star Ready to Attend UNC Football Home Opener
Sure, Dionte Neal is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. And the Reidsville High School (N.C.) standout doesn't have a rating or ranking by his name as either a football or basketball prospect. Nevertheless, he landed a UNC football offer back in late June, still his only FBS offer to date, and it looks as though he has considerable interest in the Tar Heels.
Neal, a big-play threat at multiple positions on the gridiron and a blistering point guard on the hardwood, revealed on Wednesday that he'll be in Chapel Hill for UNC's home opener on Saturday.
The Tar Heels square off against Charlotte in Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
Last season, Neal was a teammate to another 2026 UNC football target in five-star tight end Kendre' Harrison, who now attends Providence Day School (N.C.) and also holds an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff as a four-star power forward.
Through Reidsville's 2-0 start this season, Neal has already rushed for 172 yards and pair of touchdowns on 15 attempts, completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 216 yards and two scores, and returned a kickoff for 93 yards. That's not to mention his one interception return for 35 yards on defense.
As things stand, the 2026 UNC football class consists of only one verbal commit: Providence Day three-star quarterback Zaid Lott, who ranks No. 518 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and announced his pledge to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels earlier this summer.