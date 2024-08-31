In-State Five-Star Attracting Early UNC Basketball Attention
Despite still being a few months away from the start of his sophomore year as a prep, five-star Jordan Page is already garnering some interest from Hubert Davis' UNC basketball staff, Rivals' Rob Cassidy reported earlier this week.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Guard Earns Promotion in Chapel Hill
The early Tar Heel attention makes sense, though, given Page's status as one of the top prospects in North Carolina. Moreover, he attends Broughton High School in Raleigh, just a 26.5-mile drive from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Page, who ranks No. 9 overall on the 2027 ESPN 25, is also on the radar of UNC's archival, Duke, which the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing has referred to as a "dream school."
As a mere freshman at Broughton, Page averaged 17.8 points, 9.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals. The versatile scorer shot 50.1 percent from the field, 34.1 percent beyond the arc, and 63.3 percent at the charity stripe across his 26 outings with the Capitals.
Roughly midway through that beyond-his-years campaign, Phenom Hoop Report's Patrick O'Brien provided the following assessment of Jordan Page's budding repertoire:
"You don't always see players at his age with his frame and what he could potentially be in the coming years...But diving more into his game, one can see that Page excels early on in using that frame to his advantage, attacking the basket and finding ways to finish at the rim and over defenders...You also have to like how he competes on the boards, using that wingspan and athleticism well in other areas."
Of course, it's too early to expect the UNC basketball recruiters to begin handing out offers on the 2027 trail. Nevertheless, Jordan Page is a player to remember whenever Hubert Davis and his cohorts begin officially targeting members of the class.