Jarin Stevenson’s 2025 Progress at One-Third Mark

With as many newcomers as the North Carolina Tar Heels have, it can take time for the players to figure out their roles on the team. Although it was a process for North Carolina, it seems that those responsibilities have been worked out in short order.

One of those newcomers was Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson , whose role is not reflected on the stat sheet, as the forward is more of a defensive disruptor for the Tar Heels. The junior forward is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game through 11 outings.

Here is a deeper look at how Stevenson has contributed to North Carolina's success through the first third of the 2025 season.

Assessing Stevenson

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson's arrival at Chapel Hill has not provided elite offensive statistics, but that is not why head coach Hubert Davis reached out and signed the former Alabama forward. Back in October, Stevenson explained the expectations he had when he agreed to join North Carolina after two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

“I see myself as a three and a four and just making an impact, rebounding, like a Swiss Army knife,” Stevenson said. “I feel like it’s doing a lot of different things on the court, whether it’s rebounding, knocking down the three ball, or driving, playing defense on different positions.”

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Here, I can showcase a little bit more,” Stevenson said. “I feel like [head coach] Hubert [Davis] puts players in a good position to showcase their talents. He has me again at the three, where I can do different things on the perimeter and stuff, or even at the four, I can pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll, get the ball, post up, and do different things on the court.”

Through the first 11 games of the season, Stevenson's role on both ends of the floor have been accurately depicted, dating back to the start of the season. It may not seem like much, but the communication from Davis to Stevenson has remained consistent, which shows how everyone is on the same page.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That cohesive messaging and being on the same wavelength prove how locked in this team is for this season. Teams that play and stick together through consistent practices and messaging, tend to have the most success late in the season when it matters the most.

Stevenson may not be the player who steals headlines. Still, his impact, being able to defend multiple positions while supplying North Carolina with additional offensive possessions, does not go unnoticed.

