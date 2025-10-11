All Tar Heels

Jaydon Young Lives His Childhood Dream in Carolina Blue

From growing up watching Marcus Paige and Joel Berry to suiting up in Chapel Hill, Jaydon Young’s journey to UNC is a story of patience, faith, and full-circle moments.

Sienna Ayes

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaydon Young grew up dreaming about North Carolina basketball. He watched Marcus Paige, Harrison Barnes, and Joel Berry from his living room, picturing what it would feel like to wear the same Carolina blue. Now, after an unexpected path through the transfer portal, the North Carolina native is finally living that dream.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) and guard Evan Smith (32) fight for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It really didn’t all pan out until after I committed to High Point,” Young said. “The coach ended up leaving, and a few people started calling, so that’s where this ended up coming from.”

When he first entered the transfer portal, UNC was not on Young’s radar. Offers came in quickly, and he wanted to decide without letting the process drag on. But when the High Point opportunity fell through, Chapel Hill called at just the right time.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I was ready to be somewhere and start working on my game,” he said. “I just wanted to go where I felt like I could make the best opportunity for myself.”

That focus has defined his career so far. At Virginia Tech, Young spent his early college seasons learning behind veteran guards Sean Padula and Hunter Couture. The experience, he said, shaped his mindset and work ethic.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks to pass as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Sean and Hunter definitely taught me a lot,” Young said. “You have to have a strict schedule, you really have to do things the right way, and you have to treat this like you’re a pro.”

The Lessons in Leadership

Those lessons are already influencing his leadership in Chapel Hill. Young said he has been intentional about guiding younger teammates such as Caleb Wilson and Isaiah Denis through early practices and conditioning.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) attacks the basket in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“When you get tired, you’ve got to push through,” he said. “You can’t really show it. Just little things like that I can give them in practice.”

Relationship with Coach Davis

For Young, the relationship with head coach Hubert Davis has also stood out. Having admired the Tar Heels from afar, he didn’t know much about Davis personally until joining the team.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“He’s definitely a people’s person,” Young said. “He likes having a relationship with his guys, and he’s a man of his word. I love Coach Davis. He likes to sit down, have conversations with us, and be around us.”

Young’s first time facing Carolina came while he was still at Virginia Tech, and he remembers the emotions vividly.

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA;Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaydon Young (3) shoots from the side against the California Golden Bearsduring the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“My first year we came here, and that was probably the most focused I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “Being in an away locker room doesn’t really feel the same as being in a home locker room.”

Now that he’s in that home locker room, Young carries the confidence of a player who’s been through the process. He finished last season strong, scoring 27 points against Miami and proving to himself that he belonged at the highest level.

“I just told myself all year to stay down, it’s going to come,” Young said. “Making shots has always been there for me. I expected it 100 percent.”

His next goal is simple: keep building. “I knew I could do that,” he said. “I just want to do a little more.”

For Jaydon Young, that means continuing to honor the dream that started years ago- the one that began with watching Carolina basketball and now continues from inside the Smith Center.

Sienna Ayes
SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.