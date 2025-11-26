Social Media Reacts to Latest Bill Belichick Rumors
With the NFL regular season in its latter half and college football's regular season wrapping up this weekend, rumors are primed to surface, with speculation swirling around several potential head coach openings.
On Tuesday, Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that there are rumblings surrounding Bill Belichick's potential return to the NFL.
- "At least two NFL teams are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach Jobs this carousel season, per a league source."
- "A third team could also enter the mix with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added."
With the Tar Heels at 4-7 and heading home regardless of the result on Saturday, Belichick's status as North Carolina's head coach will only continue to draw speculation.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how social media reacted to the latest rumors surrounding the 73-year-old head coach's future in Chapel Hill.
Social Media Reactions
Of all the potential head coach vacancies set to open this offseason, the New York Giants are among the teams many people assume are associated with the latest reporting.
New York recently fired Brian Daboll after the team blew another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
Shortly after that drastic decision, reports spilled out that the Giants were considering multiple defensive coaches for their head coach opening.
The Las Vegas Raiders are another potential landing spot if the head coach slot becomes open this offseason. Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders, and his history and relationship with Belichick make sense for them to reunite in Las Vegas.
However, the Raiders went through a similar process this past offseason, hiring a defensive-minded, former Super Bowl-winning head coach for their vacancy, hoping it would instill a culture change. Well, that was not the case, as Pete Carroll's arrival has been an outright disaster.
Not only is Las Vegas one of the worst teams in the league - with a 2-9 record - but its operation has been even more dysfunctional than it was with Antonio Pierce.
One of the first moves after hiring Carroll was acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 third-round pick. The Raiders then signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension, including $66.5 million guaranteed.
It is unknown what teams are interested in the hall-of-fame coach, but based on his recent track record, Belichick should prioritize landing in a situation with more stability.
