Social Media Reacts to Latest Bill Belichick Rumors

Here is how social media reacted to the reports indicating several NFL teams being potentially interested in Belichick for head coach vacancies.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
With the NFL regular season in its latter half and college football's regular season wrapping up this weekend, rumors are primed to surface, with speculation swirling around several potential head coach openings.

On Tuesday, Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that there are rumblings surrounding Bill Belichick's potential return to the NFL.

  • "At least two NFL teams are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach Jobs this carousel season, per a league source."
  • "A third team could also enter the mix with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added."
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With the Tar Heels at 4-7 and heading home regardless of the result on Saturday, Belichick's status as North Carolina's head coach will only continue to draw speculation.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how social media reacted to the latest rumors surrounding the 73-year-old head coach's future in Chapel Hill.

Social Media Reactions

Of all the potential head coach vacancies set to open this offseason, the New York Giants are among the teams many people assume are associated with the latest reporting.

New York recently fired Brian Daboll after the team blew another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Shortly after that drastic decision, reports spilled out that the Giants were considering multiple defensive coaches for their head coach opening.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another potential landing spot if the head coach slot becomes open this offseason. Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders, and his history and relationship with Belichick make sense for them to reunite in Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders went through a similar process this past offseason, hiring a defensive-minded, former Super Bowl-winning head coach for their vacancy, hoping it would instill a culture change. Well, that was not the case, as Pete Carroll's arrival has been an outright disaster.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sidelines against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Not only is Las Vegas one of the worst teams in the league - with a 2-9 record - but its operation has been even more dysfunctional than it was with Antonio Pierce.

One of the first moves after hiring Carroll was acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 third-round pick. The Raiders then signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension, including $66.5 million guaranteed.

It is unknown what teams are interested in the hall-of-fame coach, but based on his recent track record, Belichick should prioritize landing in a situation with more stability.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.