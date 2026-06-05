3 Elite 2027 Recruits North Carolina Should Prioritize

The 2026-27 season has yet to begin, but that doesn’t mean the future can’t have some attention. The 2027 recruiting class is filled with available prospects, and Michael Malone is already beginning to recruit for the future in Chapel Hill.

Among the available candidates are a few who stand out as potential Tar Heel commits in the future.

Jordan Page

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels love shopping locally, and Page is the latest top recruit from North Carolina. From Raleigh, Page is a 5-star elite recruit and the No. 10 overall prospect on 247Sports.

Page has already received offers from North Carolina and four other schools: NC State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, almost all from the ACC. Page’s offer from North Carolina didn’t come from Michael Malone, however, but rather from former head coach Hubert Davis in the summer of 2025.

Malone should still be in hot pursuit of the in-state prospect, as Page would obviously be an excellent talent to bring to Chapel Hill.

Adan Diggs

St. Mary's Knights Carter Bagley (21) runs with the ball against Millennium Tigers Adan Diggs (1) during the open division semifinals at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, on March 4, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diggs is the number four overall player in the class per 247Sports, and his latest offer comes from North Carolina and Michael Malone. Diggs is listed as a combo guard, and as you can imagine, hosts a long list of offers from a plethora of top programs in the country.

Landing Diggs won’t be easy by any means, but with the history and prestige that North Carolina holds, they will always be in the running for some of these top prospects.

CJ Rosser

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Going even higher up the list is CJ Rosser, a six-foot-ten power forward from Orlando, FL. He’s currently ranked as No. 2 overall prospect in the nation, and the Tar Heels certainly have an aggressive eye on him.

Among his long list of offers, he has had some unofficial visits with North Carolina being on that short list. Among the others are Louisville, Duke, Kentucky, and Florida State, with four of the five teams playing in the ACC once again.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the ACC being this active in the recruiting process for most of these top commits, we could see the conference really hit a stride in the next few years.

While these prospects will not be an easy land by any means, it’s good to see North Carolina getting a jump on getting their foot in the door. Michael Malone being active in future classes is an encouraging sight to see and should be good news for all Heels fans.