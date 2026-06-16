3 Winnable ACC Games for UNC Football in 2026

After last season's debacle, finding at least six wins for the North Carolina Tar Heels is difficult.

The only way you can reasonably look at the Tar Heels' schedule and see a .500 record or better is if things go well on offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, which is not unrealistic. ACC play will be a determining factor in North Carolina's success in 2026, and finding comfortable conference wins is a fun challenge. Let's look at three conference games that should be deemed "winnable" for head coach Bill Belichick's Tar Heels.

Week 14 — vs. NC State Wolfpack

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' biggest football rival is on a five-game winning streak; the last time North Carolina beat NC State was when Sam Howell was the quarterback, and Belichick led the New England Patriots to the playoffs with Mac Jones at quarterback. Thankfully, this game is Senior Day at Kenan Stadium, and the Wolfpack is still coached by Dave Doeren, who could underwhelm for this year's expectations.

With it being Senior Day, a potential bowl game on the line, and a year when the Tar Heels may make progress, this is not only a must-win for Belichick but also a winnable matchup.

Week 6 — at Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Road games will be a key test for Belichick's second season running the Tar Heels program, and there won't be many opportunities because of the handful of traveling they will have to do. Pittsburgh is a program where you don't know what you're going to get year to year because they are either overachieving or underachieving. This is a team with plenty of questions on either side of the ball, which is an advantage for North Carolina this season.

Because of those uncertainties, this creates a clear pathway for the Tar Heels to secure a road win and a conference victory over a competitive opponent.

Week 8 — vs. Syracuse Orange

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Syracuse won't be a pushover in 2026 as they are expected to rebound from their 3-9 season after injuries riddled the program from top to bottom. The Tar Heels went into the Carrier Dome and defeated the Orange for their first ACC victory, the team's most impressive win of the season. With this matchup occurring in Chapel Hill, history could repeat itself.

The ACC has plenty of depth this year, and Syracuse will be a better team in 2026. However, the Tar Heels also improved from a year ago and should come away with a home victory against Fran Brown's Orange.