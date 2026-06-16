3 Winnable ACC Games for UNC Football in 2026
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After last season's debacle, finding at least six wins for the North Carolina Tar Heels is difficult.
The only way you can reasonably look at the Tar Heels' schedule and see a .500 record or better is if things go well on offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, which is not unrealistic. ACC play will be a determining factor in North Carolina's success in 2026, and finding comfortable conference wins is a fun challenge. Let's look at three conference games that should be deemed "winnable" for head coach Bill Belichick's Tar Heels.
Week 14 — vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Tar Heels' biggest football rival is on a five-game winning streak; the last time North Carolina beat NC State was when Sam Howell was the quarterback, and Belichick led the New England Patriots to the playoffs with Mac Jones at quarterback. Thankfully, this game is Senior Day at Kenan Stadium, and the Wolfpack is still coached by Dave Doeren, who could underwhelm for this year's expectations.
With it being Senior Day, a potential bowl game on the line, and a year when the Tar Heels may make progress, this is not only a must-win for Belichick but also a winnable matchup.
Week 6 — at Pittsburgh Panthers
Road games will be a key test for Belichick's second season running the Tar Heels program, and there won't be many opportunities because of the handful of traveling they will have to do. Pittsburgh is a program where you don't know what you're going to get year to year because they are either overachieving or underachieving. This is a team with plenty of questions on either side of the ball, which is an advantage for North Carolina this season.
Because of those uncertainties, this creates a clear pathway for the Tar Heels to secure a road win and a conference victory over a competitive opponent.
Week 8 — vs. Syracuse Orange
Syracuse won't be a pushover in 2026 as they are expected to rebound from their 3-9 season after injuries riddled the program from top to bottom. The Tar Heels went into the Carrier Dome and defeated the Orange for their first ACC victory, the team's most impressive win of the season. With this matchup occurring in Chapel Hill, history could repeat itself.
The ACC has plenty of depth this year, and Syracuse will be a better team in 2026. However, the Tar Heels also improved from a year ago and should come away with a home victory against Fran Brown's Orange.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft