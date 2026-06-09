Three Worst-Case Scenarios For 2026 Tar Heels Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels are under a microscope this season as the program enters its second regular season with future NFL Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick leading the charge.

Last year was beyond a disappointment for the Tar Heels—closer to an embarrassment than anything. There was drama off the field that continued to spiral alongside the lackluster play on it, with a noticeable lack of chemistry across the board—a situation that often occurs when 70 players are added to the roster during the offseason.

This year, the Tar Heels have the makings of a team that could make a serious rebound; maybe not a 10-win team per se, but good enough to have some cushion over .500. However, as I must, the worst-case scenarios should be discussed. Let's look at three of them ahead of time as the excitement for the fall builds.

Quarterback Room Turns Into Ultimate Carousel

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote about this potential situation the Tar Heels must avoid in 2026: a carousel at the most important position on the roster. A lot of expectations are placed on North Carolina quarterbacks, especially with the recent success of Drake Maye, Sam Howell, and Mitchell Trubisky over the last 10 years.

If the Tar Heels fail to establish a starting signal-caller throughout the regular season, the offense and the team as a whole suffer. The lack of consistent quarterback play would put the offense in a rut and may cost players such as Jordan Shipp and Demon June.

Belichick's Big Bets in Transfer Portal Fail

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick takes to the field during the warmups of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick had a unique approach to the transfer portal: instead of going big with superstars at key positions, he targeted players who had garnered an opportunity to perform at a high level for their respective Big Ten or SEC program. The ceiling for this new group of players is high, but there is no guarantee of its success.

If it fails, Belichick does as well, and it could put the Tar Heels back to where they were after firing Mack Brown: looking for a new head coach. That's how important this year's transfer class is for UNC.

A Repeat of UNC's 2025 Season

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels, again, should rebound with an improved roster. Yet there is always the chance that all of this comes crashing down, and the scenario is more likely than some are willing to admit. North Carolina has roughly 50 new players on the roster, with another significant portion returning for the upcoming season.

Again, there are many changes on the program's roster. Continuity and chemistry will be key if the Tar Heels want to find success again. We all know what it will be like if those two things are absent on the roster: lack of fundamentals, big, bold headlines calling for Belichick's job, and incoming athletic director Steve Newmark being put in a position where he'll have to start his football program from scratch.