All Tar Heels

Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels Form Camaraderie 

UNC has been involved in numerous off-court activities to form a bond ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Jeremiah Artacho

Feb 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 63-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Hubert Davis' Tar Heels have been active off the court recently, finding ways to build a bond away from the hardwood floor.

There have been plenty of group activities, from jet skiing to hanging out by the pool (even throwing each other into it), team lifts, and even doing some kind of yoga (at least that's what it looks like in the X tweets below). The point is, the fact that this roster is spending time together shows the kind of dedication to winning; it's hard to be successful when there is no chemistry between one another.

Here are photos featuring James Brown, Jonathan Powell, Jarin Stevenson, and Caleb Wilson out in the water riding jet skis:

Below is another photo showing the team out by the pool:

Here is one with the team lifting weights, including Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar and Derek Dixon:

Then, the team even had a moment to lay on mats, following an instructor who walked them through what seems to be yoga exercises:

The 2025-2026 season for Hubert Davis follows a first-round exit to Ole Miss this past NCAAT. The lack of having a true big man (last season was also the first without all-time leading rebounder, Armando Bacot) hurt the team. However, with the new additions of five-star and potential lottery pick in Wilson, along with a seven-foot presence in Veesaar, it's a complete 180-degree turn from the personnel a season ago.

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Trimble, Brown, along with Zayden High are the only ones with experience playing in a North Carolina uniform, but will also be able to share their prior experiences along the way and what UNC basketball is all about. For a guy like Kyan Evans who is transferring from Colorado State, he will need form chemistry fast with the rest of team given he's projected to by the starting point guard once the season is underway on November 3. There are ways to learn more about your teammates beyond using a basketball.

Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James Brown (2) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coach Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have revamped this roster entirely, but it will be interesting to see how it all pans out by the end of non-conference play and heading into ACC portion of the schedule. It may be these kinds of moments that are the difference between a win and loss.

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.