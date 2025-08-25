Bill Belichick, Deion Sanders: Who Had More Hype?
Bill Belichick and Deion Sanders, arguably two of the biggest names, if not the two biggest names, in the land of college football, hold star power that stems from their careers in the NFL. Belichick has won eight rings after spending time as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator and then found success as the head coach of the New England Patriots, coaching Tom Brady, the best quarterback to ever play the game.
Sanders worked his way to stardom after playing cornerback and even spending time playing baseball in the MLB.
The Tar Heels hired Belichick last December, courtesy of Chancellor Roberts and the B.O.T. (Board of Trustees). The Colorado Buffaloes hired Sanders before the start of the 2023 season, as his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, played for him as well, following their time at Jackson State University. Then, of course, there was Travis Hunter, who tagged along for the ride and is now playing both wide receiver and cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
All things considered, who had more hype going into the start of their new coaching gigs?
Imagine a Clash between Belichick & Sanders
The answer depends on who you ask, but for a program such as UNC, which has not been quite in the conversation when it comes to football (unlike basketball), to hire a big name in the sport, maybe the biggest, does dividends for everything else beyond what happens on the field.
For that matter, it has become a reality for Tar Heels fans, the "Bill Belichick Effect" is in full display from this year's ACC Kickoff to the addition of Chapel Thrill Game Day, featuring the Old Well Walk and the national publicity has been reaching levels it has never been before.
Sanders did not coach in the NFL, despite being one of the best players the game has ever seen. Which is why I believe the significance he had when going to the Colorado Buffaloes does not reach the level Belichick has in Chapel Hill.
However, what if, just what if, one day in the future (since the two programs are not scheduled to play this fall), the two schools go head-to-head, a Belichick-Sanders clash.
Imagine the kind of TV numbers that game would do... a ton, to say the least.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!