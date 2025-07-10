Inside Look at a Former Tar Heel’s Life in the NFL
Cedric Gray is a Charlotte, North Carolina native, standing at six-foot-two and 234 pounds for the Tennessse TItans in the NFL. He plays for head coach Brian Callahan, who was not brought onboard not too long — hired last year in January. Gray finished his rookie season after spending 2020-2023 in Chapel Hill for then-head coach Mack Brown.
While Gray is unable to play for a Hall of Famer in Bill Belichick, he has been able to experience the life of what all NFL players before him have had — to a similar extent at least.
The Titans Instagram profile shared a day in the life featuring Gray and how he goes about his well-being off the gridiron (even including a voice-over, too):
As shown, plenty of different activities, spending time with teammates, listening to music, and recovering with a protein shake — Gray's is busy throughout his day, and imagine what it's like when the NFL season is officially in session.
In college, Grey was a force on the defensive end, leading to his many different personal accolades.
GoHeel provides a list of Cedric's awards, and there are a good amount of them, too:
"First-Team All-ACC (2023)
First-Team AP All-ACC (2023)
Butkus Award Semifinalist (2023)
Sporting News and PFF Second-Team All-American (2022)
First-Team All-ACC (2022)"
For more, here is Gray's senior season playing UNC football in a nutshell, also found on GoHeels:
"Started all 12 games he appeared in • Posted 121 tackles, five sacks, 11 TFL, seven QB pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and INT and four PBU • Named first-team All-ACC by the league and the AP • Butkus Award Semifinalist • Recorded five double-digit tackle games
• Second in the ACC in tackles (121) • One of two players in the ACC to eclipse 120 tackles • Led the team in tackles (121) and fumble recoveries (2) • Tallied nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in the season opener against South Carolina • Made 11 tackles while adding a TFL and a QB pressure versus Appalachian State
• Had seven tackles, a QB pressure and a PBU against Minnesota • Registered seven tackles, three QB pressures, a TFL, a fumble recovery and a PBU at Pittsburgh • Added eight tackles, one sack, a QB pressure and a forced fumble against Syracuse
• Tallied 10 tackles, one TFL, an interception, a fumble recovery and a PBU versus Miami to earn ACC LB of the Week honors • Collected 18 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a QB pressure versus Virginia to earn Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors
• Made six tackles against Georgia Tech • Had nine tackles, three TFL, two sacks and one forced fumble against Campbell • Made 11 tackles against Duke • Added eight tackles and a PBU at Clemson • Had 17 tackles, a TFL and a half sack at NC State."
It's only one year of pro football for the former Tar Heel, but he seems to be enjoying the next phase of his career. Former teammate Omarion Hampton is now in the pros as well, and there's a chance a similar deal could be made with him on the Los Angeles Chargers in the future.
Who knows?
