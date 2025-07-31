Flip Watch: UNC Makes Late Push for 2026 4-Star
There have been plenty of questions about whether Bill Belichick could handle recruiting at the college level — especially at a program like North Carolina, which isn’t viewed on the same tier as Clemson, Florida State or Miami.
However, Belichick has silenced some of those doubts early, landing a top-20 recruiting class in the Class of 2026, according to both 247Sports (No. 18) and Rivals (No. 20). In July alone, UNC received commitments from four four-star prospects — including safety Jakob Weatherspoon, whom the Tar Heels flipped from Ohio State.
The list also includes linebacker Calvin Thomas — a blue-chip prospect out of Texas whom the Tar Heels landed after a hard-fought recruiting battle — along with four-star wide receiver Varnell Warren from South Carolina and wideout Keeyun Chapman, ranked No. 132 nationally and the highest-rated player in North Carolina’s 2026 class, according to On3.
Also of note, the Tar Heels secured a commitment from top-10 quarterback Travis Burgess, while four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin shut down his recruitment and reaffirmed his pledge to UNC.
Even with 33 commitments, North Carolina isn’t slowing down. According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, there’s growing buzz around another potential flip: four-star tight end Carson Sneed, a longtime Tennessee commit, is now projected to switch his commitment to UNC.
The four-star prospect has been seriously considering programs outside of Knoxville for the past eight months, with the Tar Heels and Florida emerging as the top contenders.
Adding to the momentum, Sneed’s brother, Dayton, transferred to Chapel Hill earlier this offseason to join the Tar Heels.
While this may seem like a small pickup for UNC, it is actually a huge recruiting ein for Belichick and his coaching staff. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Sneed is a four-star prospect, ranked the No. 17 tight end nationally, the No. 12 player in Tennessee and the No. 371 overall recruit in the country.
Last season at Donelson Christian Academy, he delivered his best varsity campaign as a pass-catcher, hauling in 33 receptions for 409 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games.
Belichick’s early recruiting success is turning heads across the college football landscape. If he continues building momentum like this, North Carolina could quickly climb the ACC ladder. As of now, the Tar Heels are fourth among 17 teams in the ACC. The only programs above UNC are Miami, Clemson and Florida State.
The skepticism surrounding Belichick’s transition to the college game is starting fade off just a little bit. North Carolina isn't just recruiting well — it's competing with national powers for elite talent. If this trajectory holds, Chapel Hill will be rocking it could be a special time for UNC football in the coming future.
