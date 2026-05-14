Former UNC Commit Logue Finds New Home in Transfer Portal

A former UNC commit has now found a new home in the transfer portal, as Maxim Logue has landed with the Memphis Tigers.

Logue — a 6-foot-9, 215 big man from France — originally committed to North Carolina earlier this offseason after transferring from Florida Atlantic. However, an admissions issue completely nixed the deal, as Logue would’ve been ineligible to play.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, right talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Logue To Join Memphis

He’ll now join an American Conference rival from this past season in the form of the Memphis Tigers, led by former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway. Despite UNC thinking they had landed a solid, development big man for this upcoming season, it is now official that Logue won’t suit up for the new head coach, Michael Malone.

The Tar Heels missed out on Logue’s potential. Over the course of his career with Oregon State and FAU, Logue has shown flashes of being a promising big man with more playing time. His quickness and agility at 6-foot-9, along with his physicality are what makes him an intriguing player going forward, and he likely would’ve been one of North Carolina’s backup centers had he remained with the team.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Logue With FAU

Last season with FAU, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 11.2 minutes of action off the bench. His most impressive performance of the season came on March 1st against Charlotte, when Logue played a season-high 28 minutes, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, while also coming away with three steals and two blocks in a 77-76 overtime win.

Perhaps more impressively, Logue was able to shut down Charlotte’s Anton Bonke, who stands at 7-foot-2, 270 pounds. Despite not being a heavy part of Florida Atlantic’s rotation, he showed enough potential to entice teams such as the Tar Heels to show interest.

The Tar Heels also missed out on another FAU center during this offseason. After targeting Devin Williams — who averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game with Florida Atlantic last season — he opted to transfer to Seton Hall instead of coming over to Chapel Hill for next season.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have brought in big man Cade Bennerman and other backcourt pieces so far in the transfer portal. With a lot of pressure to be successful in the first year of Malone’s tenure as the leader of the Tar Heels, they’ll need to buckle down and put forth a highly competitive team for next season and beyond.