Why Aidan Banfield Could Be UNC Football's OL Savior

Having a stout offensive line in college football opens the door to a strong run game and a well-protected quarterback who has time to make the throws he can to give his football team a chance. Last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels struggled with consistency along their offensive line throughout the campaign, whether due to pure play or injuries.

This offseason, the Tar Heels added to their offensive line with transfers Shaq McRoy and Andrew Threatt expected to be the starters at right guard and right tackle, respectively. It was an effort by head coach Bill Belichick, offensive line coach Will Friend, and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to set the tone for the type of unit they want in 2026.

Aidan Banfield Could Be the Answer to UNC Football's OL Problems

Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The run game will be an emphasis for North Carolina's front five, but one lineman presents himself as the key to success in the trenches after his season was cut short after five games last year. Projected starting left guard Aidan Banfield will return to the field after a significant lower-leg injury ended his 2025 campaign early.

During the first quarter of the season, Banfield may have been the second-best player on the field for the Tar Heels' offense outside of wide receiver Jordan Shipp. Don't get me wrong, the offensive line overall was underwhelming, with too many mistakes, pressures allowed, and penalties, but Banfield was nearly flawless at left guard.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

At times, Banfield would have some balance issues and lean into his pass set, compromising his rep and giving up leverage to the defensive lineman. However, the rest of his play was swell, including strong performances on tape against Charlotte, Richmond, and UCF before sustaining the season-ending ailment. There is an argument that had Banfield been healthy, he would've made a case to be not only one of the best overall players on the roster but an All-ACC selection, potentially First Team.

Banfield Solves Problems for North Carolina's Front

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina's offensive line has a new look in 2026, as does the rest of the offense. There was aggression in the portal to add more talent to the unit that was 118th in points per game last fall. That newly added talent, plus the return of key starters like Banfield, could make the difference and solve problems not only up front but across the board.

He may only be a guard, but Banfield is arguably the most important player along the Tar Heels' offensive line.