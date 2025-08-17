UNC Men’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Michigan State
The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Michigan State Spartans as their second game during the Fort Myers Tip-Off this November. Before Head Coach Hubert Davis' battle with one of college basketball's best, Head Coach Tom Izzo, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies separated the two coaches from facing one another. This matchup will be one of UNC's better non-conference games on its schedule, as the Kansas Jayhawks would have been another notable contest up to that point.
These two squads faced off against each other during the Maui Invitational last season. North Carolina fell during overtime, after scoring 48 points during the second half to mount its 9-point deficit going into halftime. At the end, Michigan State's efforts outmatched Hubert Davis' Tar Heels.
Elliot Cadeau had 17 points, three rebounds and six assists. But it was then-freshman Drake Powell who led UNC with 18 points, shooting 7/9 from the field plus 4/6 from the three-point line. RJ Davis and Ian Jackson contributed with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with nine points.
How Did Michigan State Perform Last Season?
Coach Izzo's team finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-7 record, plus 17-3 in the Big 10. A few of the Spartans' best wins came against Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin. Michigan State made it all the way to the Elite 8 after defeating No. 15 Bryant, No. 10 New Mexico, then No. 6 Ole Miss before falling to No. 1 Auburn during the Elite 8 run — one game short of a Final Four appearance.
Jaden Akins led the Spartans with 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 29.3% from behind the three-point line and 76.2% at the charity stripe. His best game of the season came against Samford, where he scored 25 points, shooting 10/15 from the field. Jaxon Richardson, now with the Orlando Magic after getting selected with the No. 25 pick of the first round, averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his lone season of collegiate basketball.
The Tar Heels will get another chance at beating the Spartans almost a year later after their tightly-knit outcome. The fans in attendance in Fort Myers will be in for an exciting event.
