Can UNC Men’s Hoops Finish Top 3 in the ACC?
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team has finished among the Top 3 in the ACC in only two (2021-2022, 2023-2024) of the last five seasons. Head Coach Hubert Davis led four of those seasons, with the 2020-2021 campaign being handled by former Head Coach Roy Williams, who managed an Atlantic Coast Conference record of 10-6, eventually losing to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the NCAAT.
After that contest, where the Tar Heels were outmatched by experience, Williams decided to retire (interestingly, on April Fools' Day). An unexpected turn of events, but all things come to an end at some point, especially in sports.
However, for Williams and his wife, Wanda, the two are now caught attending sporting events, continuing to cheer on UNC, a university that has become a part of each of their lives.
Now, as the 2025-2026 campaign approaches the college basketball world, who will finish in the Top 3 of the ACC? Can UNC be one of those teams? I have said it before, and will continue to do so, but this roster constructed by Coach Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner has to be the best since the former assistant coach moved into his new role.
Experience, scoring, rebounding, depth, and a variety of playstyles, plus the offensive scheme Coach Davis wants to use, have the potential to fit in an efficient manner.
Who Finishes Alongside UNC in the Top 3?
The Tar Heels have a lot of new faces due to the massive turnover, so one thing that is standing in their way from becoming a Top 3 team is the kind of chemistry the players have with each other. It's one detail that may not stand out as much compared to the most obvious factors.
Besides UNC, I predict that Duke, along with Louisville, will round out the three best teams in the ACC. Head Coach Jon Scheyer of the Blue Devils leads the No. 1 recruiting class, surpassing Arizona, Houston, and Arkansas (North Carolina ranks No. 4 on the list).
On the other hand, the Cardinals are going into their second season with Head Coach Pat Kelsey (previously at the College of Charleston), who has flipped the program upside down, as Louisville finished tied for second place with Clemson last season.
