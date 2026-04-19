The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From North Carolina
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The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and many Tar Heels will wait in hopes to hear their name called. North Carolina has a decent track record of producing NFL talent, and this year, defensive back Thaddeus Dixon is a rising prospect looking to hear his name called on draft night.
Thaddeus Dixon’s Strengths
Dixon’s appeal begins with his versatility. Throughout his college career, Dixon has been a well-rounded cornerback with the ability to work in multiple coverages and even play meaningful reps as a safety.
Dixon has very strong discipline and well-rounded instincts that make him a major threat at recognizing passing schemes, and he has a quick downhill burst that allows him to break on the ball. He has a great ability to get his head around on downfield routes, which allows him to use his 6-foot-1 frame to consistently make plays on the ball.
He has a major competitive fire that burns very evidently for all to see. He plays a relentless style of football that should immediately get the attention of all defensive coordinators. Dixon could be an absolute steal of a draft pick for whichever NFL team decides to draft him.
He arrived in Chapel Hill in January 2025, after transferring from Washington following the hire of Bill Belichick. At the time of his transfer, Dixon was ranked the third-highest cornerback transfer in the nation, and he quickly became what looked like a lockdown presence for the Tar Heels.
Injury Cuts His Season Short
Unfortunately for Dixon, he would go on to suffer a major upper-body injury that would sideline him for months. He would make his return later in the season, but the injury limited him to only seven games played in his last season of college football. In this shortened season, he would go on to only record 20 total tackles and six passes defended across all seven games.
Still, the work he put on tape has significant value. Dixon’s length, physicality, and frame make him a prototypical outside corner in today’s NFL. He competes at the line of scrimmage at a high level and plays with a ball hawk mentality that is highly sought after on the professional stage.
Currently, he's projected to be a high Day 3 pick. If Dixon can stay healthy and return to his form before his injury, he has all the tools to end up being a major steal for whichever NFL team calls his name.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.