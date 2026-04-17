Ravens’ New Uniforms Grade: Baltimore’s ‘Next Flight’ Takes Off With New Threads

The Ravens are ushering in a brand new era in 2026, complete with refreshed threads for the upcoming season.

Following the firing of John Harbaugh, the hiring of Jesse Minter and the welcomed arrival of Lamar Jackson at the team’s voluntary workout program last week, Baltimore unveiled a new uniform set on Thursday night—the first time in 26 years that the franchise has done a makeover of this stature.

The Ravens have kept their uniforms largely the same since their debut campaign in 1996, save for a few logo updates on both their helmets and jerseys across the ’99 and 2000 seasons. Now, they're changing in a big way.

“From the outset, our objective was clear: evolve a uniform that has become iconic, and only move forward if we could truly make it better,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said . “After more than two years of design, iteration, and collaboration, we believe we've done just that—delivering a look that feels both modern and unmistakably Ravens.”

So with that, here’s a look at—and a grade for—Baltimore’s new get up.

Ravens to take of on “next flight” with new uniforms in 2026

The Ravens unveiled their new uniforms on Thursday. | Photo via @Ravens.

The Ravens unveiled four new jerseys, four new pants, and two new helmets on Thursday, giving them plenty of combinations to work with in 2026 and beyond. Let’s take a closer look.

Primary uniforms

A look at the Ravens’ new primary uniforms. | Photo via @Ravens

Baltimore’s home jerseys remain their classic purple color, but now include a unique collar with Ravens wings that, “spread wide in a threat display, signaling aggression and dominance, while alluding to feather features included in the team’s original logo set.” These jerseys also have a “Ravens” word mark on the front, a new number font that removes the drop shadow, and their signature shield logo on the shoulders.

Their away jerseys, meanwhile, are white and bring with them purple Ravens wings on the collar and a “Baltimore” word mark.

Alternate uniforms

The Ravens dropped two alternate uniform sets on Thursday. | Photo via @Ravens on X

The Ravens have also unveiled two alternate uniforms sets: “Darkness” and “Purple Rising.”

The Darkness uniforms feature an all-black jersey, white numbers (lined in midnight Purple), purple shoulder shields, purple sleeve stripes, and a “Ravens” wordmark on the front.

The “Purple Rising” uniforms bring with them a brighter shade of purple, gold numbers, a gold “Ravens” word mark, and gold shoulder shields.

Pants

The Ravens’ new uniform pants. | Photo via @Ravens on X.

The Ravens also unveiled four new pairs of pants—two shades of purple, along with black and white—that feature talon-like stripes and a diagonal cross-cut inspired by the Baltimore and Maryland flags.

Two new helmets

The Ravens revealed two new helmets on Thursday. | Photo via @Ravens.

Alongside their classic helmets, the Ravens introduced both the “Purple Rising” helmet (left) and their “Darkness” helmet (right) on Thursday.

The “Purple Rising Helmet” was first worn in 2024 with their alternate purple uniform and features a metallic purple shell, gold talon stripes, and a gold face mask.

The “Darkness Helmet,” meanwhile, will be worn with their new all-black uniforms. It includes a matte black shell, black talon stripes, and a front-facing Ravens logo with red eyes.

The verdict

The Ravens nailed this one. They stayed true to their color scheme, added some pizazz with the collar wings and pant stripes, but didn’t take it too far by completely rehauling their kits. The best part? All four jerseys, four pants, and two helmets can be mix-and-matched so that Baltimore always has a clean look when it takes the field.

Grade: A

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