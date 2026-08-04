One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping The Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have reshaped the program into the vision that head coach Bill Belichick bestows. It isn't pretty, nor is it streamlined like other schools', but the Tar Heels are beginning fall camp with their sights on a turnaround from last season's embarrassing debacle.

Upgrades to the offense, along with a new play-caller in Bobby Petrino, give North Carolina a key standing in terms of where they could go for the upcoming campaign. Reaching six wins would be a significant step in the right direction, especially if the offense takes a step forward. The coaching staff plays an important role, especially on special teams, where the reserves and rookies will have their chance to shine.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Face Joins the Tar Heels' Staff

During the first handful of days of practice, one staff member stood out as a new face on special teams. Former third-unit ace and NFL running back Brandon Bolden will be assisting special teams coordinator Billy Miller during fall camp, adding yet another individual who either once played or coached under Belichick with the New England Patriots.

Dec 3, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. New England beats Buffalo 23 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his 11-year career, Bolden averaged 5.7 yards per touch from scrimmage with nearly 1,400 rushing yards, 959 receiving yards, and 20 total touchdowns. However, what made Bolden such a reliable asset for the Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders was his special teams impact, including on coverage units. His experience on the unit should be a valuable asset as the Tar Heels approach Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.

Special teams were steady last year, but they could've been better, especially in punt and kickoff coverage. Bolden's experience on those units will help reserve and freshman players searching for a way onto the field.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Special Teams Are Important for Bill Belichick

For the average fan, special teams don't mean much unless it is an electrifying kick or punt return, or a big-time field goal for a coffin-corner punt. This is a unit that has been the bread and butter for Belichick in his many years as a head coach, as special teams were an elite unit for much of his Patriots tenure. That is why players such as Bolden and Matthew Slater lasted so long in the league.

Nov 10, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) speaks to the media before an NFL International Series practice at the Deutcher Fussball-Bund facility. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is part of the reason why some college players can stick around a program seemingly forever. You have to make an impact on special teams early in your career to see the field. It is almost like doing the grunt work to get where you want to go, and Bolden understands that as well as anyone.

Bolden's impact on the Tar Heels' coaching staff may not last forever, as it is undetermined whether he'll remain in Chapel Hill beyond college football's kickoff game in Dublin. If he were to remain on staff for the season, there is a pathway for Bolden to not only be a valuable assistant but a future special teams coordinator.