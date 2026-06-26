Three 2026 UNC Football Defensive Backs Who Could Surprise

Surprises are bound to happen for the North Carolina Tar Heels this upcoming season. The second year of the program under head coach Bill Belichick has a chance for a turnaround campaign that may result in the first bowl game for the future NFL Hall of Fame coach.

The Tar Heels' defense is intriguing, especially as they look to improve on last season's "bend, don't break" approach that kept them in games as long as possible despite the margin for error. One area of defense that could impress is the secondary, which features a few players who could surprise people this season. Let's look at three defensive backs who could raise eyebrows in 2026.

Ade Willie

Michigan State's Ade Willie runs a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before an injury forced him to redshirt last fall, Ade Willie was expected to be a key piece and a leader in the Spartans' secondary. Now he joins the Tar Heels' defense under Belichick, which could see rapid improvement in 2026. Willie will be looking to be either the starting outside cornerback or the nickel defender for North Carolina's defense.

Willie is an impressive talent who flashed at times for Michigan State in the four games he played before injury. If there is one transfer who could surprise people at Chapel Hill in the secondary, Willie has a chance to be that.

Coleman Bryson

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) is interviewed after being awarded the MVP trophy after defeating the Syracuse Orange the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl four years ago for Minnesota, Coleman Bryson enters his final year of college eligibility looking to make an impact in the Tar Heels' secondary. As I've discussed in recent pieces, the former Gopher has flashed from time to time with impressive plays against opposing tight ends and closing speed to the ball carrier. He does offer some size to handle box or big nickel responsibilities.

However, North Carolina hopes Bryson can showcase the talent that earned him bowl game MVP honors as a freshman. This is a defensive back to watch as someone who could surprise in the secondary this fall.

Jalon Thompson

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20)during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A true junior this season and one of Mack Brown's last recruits still on the roster, Thompson saw the field every week last fall on special teams with occasional plays on defense, including nine total tackles and two passes defended all of last season. As the depth chart comes into view for the year, Thompson has a chance to be an effective rotational defender at cornerback for North Carolina.

Thompson has flashes of his own that he would like to see translated more consistently this season. That would allow him to be a surprise quality performer for Belichick's secondary in 2026.