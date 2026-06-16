Why UNC’s Pitching Has Been Key to Postseason Success

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to advance in the College World Series, and a big reason why is their pitching staff.

The Tar Heels have allowed just 24 runs total across eight NCAA Tournament games. Their three-headed monster at the top of the starting rotation — Ryan Lynch, Caden Glauber, and Jason DeCaro — have been excellent, and have given the Tar Heels’ bats a chance to win in just about every game up to this point.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) and North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) embrace after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UNC’s Pitching Impresses

While their offense has been impressive enough to keep the Tar Heels' national title hopes alive, it’s been the pitching that has carried them throughout the postseason thus far. In each of their last four games, they’ve given up just three runs or fewer and have thrown two shutouts in NCAA Tournament games.

In an age where offense reigns supreme, the Tar Heels are doing the opposite, letting their pitching do the talking, and going all-in on run prevention. Opposing offenses have had nightmares with the Heels’ pitching up to this point, and they’ll look to keep that up throughout the rest of their postseason run.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The No. 5-ranked team in the country has all the makings of a true National Championship contender, and so far, they’ve leaned heavily on their pitching staff to get it done. After a convincing 6-2 win over West Virginia on Sunday, some of the Tar Heels' talents talked very highly of the team’s pitching so far.

Tar Heels’ Thoughts

“This whole staff, I have the utmost confidence in the world in them. We’re gonna have their backs, we’re gonna score runs for them,” Owen Hull said.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) throws against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“There’s nothing more to say. I think he’s (Glauber) one of the best pitchers in the country, if not the best. It’s been incredible playing behind him every single day this year. I think he’s (McDuffie) also another guy that’s one of the better pitchers in the country. It’s been great being able to see him pitch every single day. He works his butt off and it rewards him out there on the mound. It’s a joy to see him out there pitch,” Jake Schaffner added.

The Tar Heels will now continue to lean on their pitching as they look to keep advancing in the College World Series. If North Carolina is to secure its first National Championship in program history, it’s safe to assume their pitching will be front and center.