FOXBORO, Mass. — We’re in for quite the divisional round contest on Sunday afternoon, as the Patriots are welcoming the Texans to Gillette Stadium for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The ramifications in this one? They’re quite simple. The winner will advance to the AFC championship game to take on the Broncos in Denver next weekend, while the loser goes home, ending their playoff run short.

Houston enters this matchup riding a 10-game winning streak, powered by a vaunted defense that allowed a league-low 277.2 yards per game and the second-fewest points (17.4) per contest during the regular season. Offensively, the Texans are led by C.J. Stroud, who's guided Houston to the divisional round for the third time in as many seasons. Unfortunately, they’ll be without top target Nico Collins on Sunday due to a concussion.

New England, meanwhile, is on a hot streak as well, winning 14 of its last 15 games since its 1–2 start to the season in September. Drake Maye has played MVP-caliber football throughout Year 2 while the defense flew around last weekend to the tune of six sacks of Justin Herbert.

